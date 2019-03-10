|
|
Bertha M. Apgar
Altmar - Bertha M. Apgar, age 81, resident of Altmar for the last 20 years, formerly of Harding, NJ, passed away Tuesday, March 5th, at her home. Bertha was born September 22, 1937 in Morristown, NJ, the daughter of Nicklaus and Charlotte Fennemore Dietzeman. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1955. Bertha married William Apgar in 1955 and he passed away in 2017. She was employed by Zee Medical in Harding for 30 years. Bertha was a member of the Harding Auxiliary Fire Department and the Harding Volunteer Ambulance.
Surviving are one daughter, Katey (Adam) Raff of Hopatcong, NJ and one son, William G. (Jean) Apgar, Jr. of Green Village, NJ, two grandchildren, Magen and Kara Raff.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019