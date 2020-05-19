Bertie Baity
Neptune - Bertie Baity passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1929. She was the last surviving sibling of 8 children. Bertie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Baity Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons Eugene and Barry (Bonnie), 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Neptune - Bertie Baity passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1929. She was the last surviving sibling of 8 children. Bertie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Baity Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons Eugene and Barry (Bonnie), 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020.