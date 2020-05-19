Bertie Baity
1929 - 2020
Bertie Baity

Neptune - Bertie Baity passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1929. She was the last surviving sibling of 8 children. Bertie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Baity Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons Eugene and Barry (Bonnie), 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
