Bertie BaityNeptune - Bertie Baity passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1929. She was the last surviving sibling of 8 children. Bertie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Baity Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons Eugene and Barry (Bonnie), 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com