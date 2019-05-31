|
Bertrand E. "Budd" Martin
Beachwood - The Martin family is remembering and celebrating the life of Budd Martin, who passed away peacefully on the evening of May 28th at Community Memorial Hospital, Toms River.
Born February 19, 1937, in Cornwall, NY, he was the son of John C. and Gertrude (Kahrs) Martin.
Budd served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957 (active), 1957-1962 (reserves).
Budd enjoyed a career in the supermarket industry, working at Grand Union (West Englewood), Grand Way (Paramus), Two Guys (Hackensack, Jersey City, Cherry Hill, Manalapan), Super Foodtown/Food Circus Supermarkets (opening & directing stores in Wall, Toms River, Bayville), until his retirement in 2004.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy, as well as his three children: Steve Martin and his wife Diane of Elkton, MD; Jeff Martin & his wife Kathy, of Smithville, NJ; Kathy Ann Martin Hoch & her husband Bruce; six grandchildren: Michelle (husband Tim) Serabian, Melissa (husband Paul) Goldner, Suzy (husband Brian) Marley, Scott J. (wife Lyndsay) Martin, Scott S. Martin, & Jamie Davis; six great-grandchildren: Kara, Madison, Claire, Max, Owen, & Chris. And a sister Barbara Noffke (husband Herb) of Long Valley, NJ.
As per Budd's wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Budd's memory be made to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, Inc. website: www.aarda.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 31 to June 2, 2019