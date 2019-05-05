|
|
Beryl Pennell
South Toms River - Beryl Pennell, age 89, of South Toms River, passed away May 2, 2019.
Born in Owen Sound Canada, she lived in England where she married a U.S. Army Paratrooper during WWII. She traveled to the United States on the Queen Mary in 1945.
She was predeceased by her husband George J. Pennell, and sister Betty Holcik.
Surviving are her children George and wife Melissa, Beryl Edwards, Kathleen Tuorto and husband Michael, Ann Tuorto, and husband Thomas, Betty Pennell, Arthur and wife Susan. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Beryl was very proud of her family who meant the world to her.
Services will be private and under the supervision of Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019