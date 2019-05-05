Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Pennell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Pennell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beryl Pennell Obituary
Beryl Pennell

South Toms River - Beryl Pennell, age 89, of South Toms River, passed away May 2, 2019.

Born in Owen Sound Canada, she lived in England where she married a U.S. Army Paratrooper during WWII. She traveled to the United States on the Queen Mary in 1945.

She was predeceased by her husband George J. Pennell, and sister Betty Holcik.

Surviving are her children George and wife Melissa, Beryl Edwards, Kathleen Tuorto and husband Michael, Ann Tuorto, and husband Thomas, Betty Pennell, Arthur and wife Susan. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Beryl was very proud of her family who meant the world to her.

Services will be private and under the supervision of Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now