Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-5700
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Resources
Whiting - Bette Ann Balista, 72, of Whiting passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 at RWJ Medical Center, New Brunswick. She was a loving Christian woman who enjoyed crocheting, sewing, bingo, Bible studies and spending time with friends & family.

Born in Lakewood she resided in Whiting for most of her life. She is survived by her children, Toni Ann Frank and Gary of Piscataway, Natalie Balista of Pine Beach, and David Balista of AZ. She is also survived by her 7 wonderful grandchildren. Bette is survived by her sisters, Kathy Ledford & Hubert of NC Bonnie Jeffers & Robert of Manchester and Connie Sooy of Whiting. A gathering of friends & family will be on Sunday January 5 from 1-3pm with services beginning at 3pm at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
