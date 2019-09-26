|
Bette Ann Gibson
Brick - Bette Ann Gibson, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Gibson kept the books and oversaw payroll at Pat's Diner in Belmar for over 45 years. She was a very active member at the Brick Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and was a Past Clerk of Session. Born in Ramsey, she grew up in Alton, NH and lived in Point pleasant for 20 years before moving to Brick 40 years ago.
Mrs. Gibson was predeceased by her husband, James T. in 1993; grandson, Christopher Norris; and step-daughters, Barbara Brennan and Nancy Carmine. Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen Nasta and her husband, Anthony of Toms River; grandchildren, Rachael Caldwell and her husband, Larry and Conner Brennan; great grandchildren, Hunter and Savannah; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 1-3pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A memorial service will be held 1pm on Sunday at the Brick Presbyterian Church, 11 Drum Point Road, Brick. Burial will be on Monday 10am at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. Donations may be made to a or to the Brick Presbyterian Church. For more info please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019