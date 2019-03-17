|
Bette J. (Randle) Bates
- - Bette J. (Randle)Bates, 78, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 14, 2019, following a long illness. She was born in Newton, Massachusetts on May 11, 1940 the daughter of the late Albert C. Randle and Etta M. (Harris) Randle. Bette is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Calvin D. Bates of Christiana. She was the devoted mother of Rev. James C. Bates of Lancaster, PA and Barbara A. Brouillette of Quincy, Ma. Warmly loved grandmother of Rev. Stephen J. Bates of Asheville, NC, Mrs. Erika J. Potoka of Manheim, PA, Mrs. Shannon T. Boettner of Conestoga, PA, Jesse R. Bates and Veronica A. Bates of Lancaster, PA. Also survived by her brother Herbert H. Randle of Weston, MA and her sister-in-law Mrs. Judith Biggie of Mt. Pleasant, SC as well as many cousins, and nieces. Bette has been a resident of Christiana for the past 13 years and previously resided in Lakewood and Wall, NJ. She spent her young years in Waltham, MA and graduated from Waltham High School in 1959. She continued her education at the John Robert Powers School in Boston, MA. She was an accomplished dog trainer and active volunteer at the Monmouth County SPCA of NJ . Her loyal therapy dog "Duke" was constantly at her side attending County events and interacting with numerous children and adults of charitable organizations during their visits to the County Parks. She was a longtime member of Community Bible Church of Neptune, NJ, before moving to Pennsylvania. A private memorial service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home of Christiana with interment in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds, Gap, PA. Memorial gifts in her memory may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA. 17604 www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org ,or the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724 www.monmouthcountyspca.org Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shivery Funeral Home of Christiana.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019