Bette Jane Osgood
Manchester - Bette Jane Osgood, age 81, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Staten Island, Bette Jane has resided in Manchester for the last 18 years.
Mrs. Osgood graduated Tottenville High School in Staten Island and went on to graduate from Willowbrook Nursing School in 1969 where she became an LPN.
Bette Jane was a member of the Supreme Council of the Columbiettes' in Staten Island for many years as well as the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 62 years, Joseph Osgood; her sons, Bob, Jim and Michael Osgood and her six grandchildren, Andrea, Christina, Laura, Thomas, Lauren and Kelli.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm with a service being held at 12:00 pm followed by the entombment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 12, 2019