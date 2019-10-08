|
Bette Simon Donner
Bette Simon Donner, a true Woman of Valor and person of distinction, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by her family and dedicated caregivers. She was 96.
In addition to being a devoted wife to her husband, Dr. Mark Donner, who passed away in 1989, and an incomparable mother and grandmother, Bette was a legendary residential sales agent that played a leading role in the heyday that transformed Deal and its surrounding areas into the vibrant marketplace of today. With her signature red hair, in-depth knowledge and tenacious spirit, Bette developed a broad following of sales-oriented property owners and purchase-minded customers that she repeatedly brought together resulting in consummated transactions. Throughout all her commercial success, however, Bette never lost sight of family as her first and foremost priority, and she remained a loyal friend and an active community member.
Bette leaves behind three adoring sons, Jeffrey, Wayne and Guy; and seven loving grandchildren, Courtney, Jaime, Alexis, Marc, Drew, Brett and Shaina.
Relatives and friends may gather at 9:30 AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Congregation Torat El, 301 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, with her funeral service to begin promptly at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 189 Gill Lane, Iselin, NJ 08830. The family will observe Shiva at the home of Jeffrey Donner, 28 Medinah Court, Jackson on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM followed by a Minyan service to be conducted by Rabbi Aaron Schonbrun at 7:30. Arrangements by Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019