Betty Anderson (nee Filbert), 94, of Laurence Harbor passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Arnold Walter Nursing and Rehab, Hazlet. She was a member of the Community Covenant Church in Laurence Harbor.
Betty is pre deceased by her parents; Paul and Katherine Filbert, her husband Edward and son in law Richard Aidukas. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses; Linda Aidukas of Keansburg, Nancy and Ken Bank of Barnegat, Beth Lee and John of Gatesville, NC. She also leaves her adoring grandchildren; Edward Bank, Katherine Bank, Kyle Anderson, Emily Lee, Amanda Lee and adored great grandchildren; Ryan Holland, Xavier Aidukas and one on the way. Betty will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 3-7 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport NJ 07735. A service will be offered Thursday at the funeral home. Her cremation will be private. For directions or to leave a online condolence please visit
www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020