Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Betty Kitson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kitson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Kitson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Kitson Obituary
Betty Ann Kitson

Brick - Betty Ann (Rotter) Kitson, 79 of Brick passed away January 9th at home. Born in Union, she moved to Port Reading where she raised her family with her husband, William Wilson. After William's passing, she then married Charles Kitson and together they owned Duffy's Tavern in Sayerville. After 18 years she sold her business and retired to Brick where she lived happily for 14 years. Surviving are Betty's two daughters, Kim DeSay, husband, Joseph and their 4 children, Nicole, Aubrey, Gerry and Jojo. Carolann Pourciau, her husband, Daniel and their 5 boys, Christopher, Tyler, Wyatt, Travis and Cole. Cremation will be private. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences to her family, please visit: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -