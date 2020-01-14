|
|
Betty Ann Kitson
Brick - Betty Ann (Rotter) Kitson, 79 of Brick passed away January 9th at home. Born in Union, she moved to Port Reading where she raised her family with her husband, William Wilson. After William's passing, she then married Charles Kitson and together they owned Duffy's Tavern in Sayerville. After 18 years she sold her business and retired to Brick where she lived happily for 14 years. Surviving are Betty's two daughters, Kim DeSay, husband, Joseph and their 4 children, Nicole, Aubrey, Gerry and Jojo. Carolann Pourciau, her husband, Daniel and their 5 boys, Christopher, Tyler, Wyatt, Travis and Cole. Cremation will be private. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences to her family, please visit: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020