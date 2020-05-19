Betty Ann Rola
Betty Ann Rola

Point Pleasant - Betty Ann Rola, 89, of Point Pleasant, NJ, passed away on May 2, 2020. She was born and raised in New York City and moved to Point Pleasant in 1959 to raise her son. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Gaetano and Marial Giallombardo Cirrito, and her siblings Martin Cirrito, Bessie Cirrito and Frances Cirrito. Betty is survived by her son, Thomas Rola, of Point Pleasant, and her many nieces and nephews. Betty was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. A funeral mass will be planned for a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 22, 2020.
