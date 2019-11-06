|
Betty B. Barrentine
East Windsor - Betty B. Barrentine of East Windsor, NJ (formerly of Tenafly, NJ) passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92 on Wednesday, October 30th. Betty was the mother of Cheryl B. Barrentine and Curt J. Barrentine and his wife, Becky. She was the loving grandmother of Edward W. Bitondo, Christopher Bitondo, Ava and Leah Barrentine. Betty was a cherished aunt of Pam Mumbulo, and her husband, Lawson, and great aunt to Pam's children Michael, Rick, Scott and Matt Winseman. Betty was great grandmother to Kyler & Savannah and step-mother to Troy Barrentine.
Betty was with her son's family when she passed from a brief recurrence of stomach cancer. She never let the cancer interfere with her independent life. Betty loved working with people and when she started work at age 16 she never stopped. After raising two children on her own in Tenafly she retired from banking after 26 years. She went on to be the hostess at a new restaurant started by her friend in Cresskill, NJ, then worked at a nursing home in Morristown, NJ and finally was a volunteer at the Cat Scan Dept for 17 years at CentraState Hospital in Freehold, NJ. She cherished the friends she made along the way, everyone at CentraState and at her church.
Betty brought joy to those around her with her laughter, kindness, and cookies, and she will be missed greatly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the CentraState Healthcare Foundation or the ASPCA. Condolences can be sent to W8 Avon Dr, East Windsor, NJ 08520.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019