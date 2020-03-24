|
|
Betty D'Alessio
Long Branch - Betty D'Alessio, 96,of Long Branch entered Eternal Life peacefully on March 11 in the presence of her loving family. Even in her advanced age she was considered a social butterfly, the first one up to dance, a delightful storyteller, a generous hostess, and someone who could speak her mind, sometimes to our chagrin but more often to peals of laughter.
Betty was born and raised in Newark, NJ, the daughter of the late Nancy and Charles Frisco. It was there she met her one true love, Anthony 'Tony' D'Alessio, her husband of 70 years. They married during the war and moved to Long Branch in the early 1950s where they raised their two sons, Tony and Dale. Betty worked in the office of the Long Branch school system for several years and was President of the Advisory Board for the Long Branch Senior Center. She was a daily communicant of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church and a participant in almost every activity at the Senior Center, often volunteering to work in the kitchen for senior luncheons and dinners. She enjoyed a wide circle of friends, an active social calendar, and a close-knit family. She had many gifts, among them her unique ability to embrace life, love unconditionally, and laugh at herself.
Betty was predeceased by her adoring husbandTony in 2013, and her sister Mildred Robinson. She is survived by her sons Anthony (Eileen) of Little Silver, and R. Dale (Lauren) of Herndon, VA; grandchildren; StephanieD'Alessio, Long Branch, Brianna Fouss (Ryan) and Tristan D'Alessio of VA. Also surviving are brothers Paul Frisco and Marcel Frisco of Middletown; nieces Jackie Pfennig, Marlene Munz; nephews Paul Robinson, Ricky Robinson, and Michael Basile.
There are many 'Betty stories' to be shared and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. She was privately interred at Woodbine Cemetery where she was reunited with her beloved 'Tony'.
Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch was entrusted with Betty's funeral arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020