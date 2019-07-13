|
|
Betty F. Enderly
Freehold - Betty F. Enderly, 94, of Freehold, passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore Medical Center on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born March 1, 1925 in Ossining, New York where she grew up, went to high school and met her future husband Clifford C. Enderly. They married in November 1946 when he returned from service in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She and her husband moved to Freehold in 1954 where she raised her two sons. She enjoyed being an old time Freehold family with many friends garnered there through a busy life raising her family.
Betty will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years Clifford C. Enderly in 1999 and her parents Harold and Nora Wildey. She is survived by her two sons, David Enderly and Richard Enderly as well as five grandchildren, Christopher Enderly, Melissa Enderly, Allison Gallagher, Erin Leahy and Kristin Stern; as well as eight great grandchildren, Nathan and Logan Enderly, Emily and Jack David Gallagher, Maeve and Raegan Leahy, and Ziva and Eli Stern.
Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 and will be private and at the convenience of the family only. Arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Funeral Home, Freehold, N.J. Interment will be at the Maplewood Cemetery in Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019