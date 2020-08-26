Betty Good
Point Pleasant Beach - Betty A. Good (nee Miglio), 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Point Pleasant. Betty was born on September 13, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA to her Italian immigrant parents Michael and Aquila Miglio. She graduated from Peabody High School. In 1957 Betty married Donald F. Good and they were blessed with 2 children. Early years were spent travelling the U.S. with the family, summers at the Jersey Shore and gathering with family and friends for game nights and holiday parties. For many years Betty worked as a medical secretary before retiring in 2002 and moving, with her husband, to The Villages, Florida.
Betty had a passion for reading and loved to share books and stories with many family members and friends. Cheering for her home teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, brought much enjoyment (cheering always included a loud whistle - one of many talents), but she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren playing Scrabble and almost always winning. Hobbies included sewing (many Halloween costumes), quilting and needlepoint. Betty had an eclectic taste in music, from oldies to contemporary songs, and she loved to sing along whenever she had music playing.
Betty had a gentle spirit. She was sweet, kind and beloved by all that met her. Her beautiful smile warmed many hearts. She was so easy to love and will be profoundly missed.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Don, her brother, Gerald, her sisters, Janice and Nancy and her son-in-law, Tom. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Barbaro, daughter, Mary Ortman, son Michael Good and his wife Natalie Hotchkiss, grandchildren Katie, Leigh and Kyle and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
