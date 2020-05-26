Betty Goselin
Toms River - Betty J. Goselin, 86, passed away May 20, 2020. For information visit our website at www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.