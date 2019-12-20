|
Betty Hart O'Donnell
Neptune City & Ocean Grove - Sarah E. O'Donnell (Betty) 96, Born 3-18-23, to Charles and Sarah Severs in Bradley Beach passed away peacefully at Allegria at Ocean Grove on December 19, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her husband John V. Hart who passed away in 1961, her son John V. Hart Jr. in 1989, her brothers Ned Severs 1970, & Charles Severs 1943, and her second husband Robert O'Donnell 2013.
She is survived by her sister Jane Franklin and her daughters and son-in-laws, Linda & Robert Armstrong, Jane & Arthur Dube and daughter-in-law Carol Porter (Hart) and her husband Richard . Betty is also survived by seven grandchildren and there spouses, Kim and John Caruso, Beth & Alan Levy, Stacie & Chris Smith, Bobby & Danielle Armstrong, Jack & Sarah Dube, Jeff & Meghan Dube, Katie Hart, and 13 great grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews.
Betty grew up at the shore area and was a graduate of Asbury Park High School. She never left the area. She loved swimming and beaching with her family and friends. Typically, whenever she was seen, she would be with her sister Jane, whether it be at the beach or at the mall. They were inseparable.
Betty was very committed to her family and the First United Methodist Church in Neptune City, where she was a active member. She was also very active for many years with the Jersey Shore Square Dancers. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and would help anybody who needed it. The family would like to thank Embracing Hospice for their compassion, help and service.
A viewing will be held at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune, on December 23 from 10am to 12pm with a 12pm service. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls, NJ.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the in Betty's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019