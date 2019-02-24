Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Brick Reform Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Curley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Curley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty J. Curley Obituary
Betty J. Curley

Freehold - Betty J. Curley, 80, of Freehold passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her daughter's home in Freehold surrounded by her loving family. Born in New York; she has been a resident in Freehold for 55 years. Before retiring, Betty worked for the Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District as a bus assistant.

She was predeceased by her parents, Hugo and Ester; husband Frank; son Brian Curley and grandson "JR" Randy Curley. She is survived by her son Frank; daughter Cindy and her husband Joseph; son Randy and his wife Donna; daughter in law Kim; and son Todd; and seven grandchildren Jason, Nancy Jo, Joseph II, Justin, Jeremy, Kyle and Rachel and eleven great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ. A funeral service will be held at the Old Brick Reform Church on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Old Brick Church Cemetery, Marlboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at https://www.stjude.org/. To leave a condolence or find direction, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now