Betty J. Curley
Freehold - Betty J. Curley, 80, of Freehold passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her daughter's home in Freehold surrounded by her loving family. Born in New York; she has been a resident in Freehold for 55 years. Before retiring, Betty worked for the Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District as a bus assistant.
She was predeceased by her parents, Hugo and Ester; husband Frank; son Brian Curley and grandson "JR" Randy Curley. She is survived by her son Frank; daughter Cindy and her husband Joseph; son Randy and his wife Donna; daughter in law Kim; and son Todd; and seven grandchildren Jason, Nancy Jo, Joseph II, Justin, Jeremy, Kyle and Rachel and eleven great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ. A funeral service will be held at the Old Brick Reform Church on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Old Brick Church Cemetery, Marlboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at https://www.stjude.org/. To leave a condolence or find direction, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019