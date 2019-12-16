|
Betty Jane (Besterman) Duffy
Toms River - Betty Jane (Besterman) Duffy, 85, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Southport, NC.
Born January 25, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of Francis and Florence Besterman.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, William J. Duffy, the high school sweetheart who became the love of her life. Betty is also survived by her children, Betty Driscoll and husband Michael, Bill Duffy and wife Debbie, and Maureen Duffy; grandchildren Bill Duffy, Michelle Duffy, Shannon Light, Kevin Light, Sean Driscoll and Ryan Driscoll.
Betty was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. After graduating from Dickinson High School, she was a chemist at Colgate. She stayed home and raised her family, and then became a special education teacher's aide in the Brick Township School District for more than 20 years. Betty enjoyed making ceramics that decorated her home and her family's homes for each holiday, and she cherished all the special occasions and having her loved ones together. Betty enjoyed gardening, bird watching and going on cruises with her family and friends.
A Private Memorial will be held in North Carolina. Memorial donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019