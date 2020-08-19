1/
Betty Jane Hurlbert
Betty Jane Hurlbert

Keyport - On Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, Betty Jane Hurlbert peacefully passed away in her home, surrounded by friends. She was born in Springfield Township, NJ, the child of the late Edward and Teressa Erickson and lived in Keyport and Freehold.

Her many friends knew and loved Betty as an active and determined person with many interests, to which she devoted herself and her time. She was a lifelong committed student of Christian Science, and a member of First Church of Christian Science in Keyport and Freehold. Betty was active in the American Association of University Women. In addition to being an ardent gardener at her home, she was a Monmouth County Master Gardener. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Lambda and Sigma Xi. Her keen interest in local history was manifest in her membership in the Keyport Historical Society and the Battleground Historical Society.

Betty graduated from Keyport High School, Packard School of Business (NYC), Rutgers University College, and Rutgers School of Communication, Information and Library Science. In the latter school she received the Masters Degree in Library Science.

She was employed for 33 years as a Secretary and later as a Special Librarian at the Research Department of ASARCO Inc. in South Plainfield. She then served for 14 years as a Reference Librarian at the Eastern Branch of the Monmouth County Library.

Betty was predeceased by her loving husband John Allen (Jack) Hurlbert and her dear sister Elizabeth Walling.

Graveside services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, 169 West Main Street, Freehold on Monday, August 24 at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the Keyport Historical Society, 34 Main Street, Keyport, NJ 07735. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
