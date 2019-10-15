Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Betty Jane Tagnosky

Betty Jane Tagnosky Obituary
Betty Jane Tagnosky

Neptune City - Betty Jane Tagnosky, 51 of Neptune City, passed away on October 11, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Judith, sister Dawn and brother John "Butch". Surviving are her sister Jacqueline, her brothers Kevin and Brian, niece Jodi, extended Millville Family, and beautiful children Kierstan and Brandon. All whom knew her loved her dearly will never forget her sweet soul.

Services will be private. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
