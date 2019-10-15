|
|
Betty Jane Tagnosky
Neptune City - Betty Jane Tagnosky, 51 of Neptune City, passed away on October 11, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Judith, sister Dawn and brother John "Butch". Surviving are her sister Jacqueline, her brothers Kevin and Brian, niece Jodi, extended Millville Family, and beautiful children Kierstan and Brandon. All whom knew her loved her dearly will never forget her sweet soul.
Services will be private. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019