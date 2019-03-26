Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Meyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Jean Meyer Obituary
Betty Jean Meyer

- - "Within a Moment: a Pulsation of the Artery" ….William Blake

At 2:50 PM on the afternoon of 19 February 2019 Betty Jean Meyer, composed and peaceful, left this world of our limiting senses and returned to eternity. Despite her 90+ years and her long and loving marriage to Karl Haly Meyer (1912-2000), she requested a brief obituary. Thus, this will be brief. She is missed. Her intelligence, kindness, and creativity and are missed - and will be remembered - by her sister, Irene, son, Richard, daughter, Elisabeth, daughter-in-law, Helen, grandsons, Josh & Nico, cousin Marya, former colleagues of the Monmouth County Library where she worked for many years, and members of the Navesink Garden Club and the Monmouth Museum as she was active in both organizations. Those of you with long memories might recall her appearance on Jeopardy in 1964 winning four days running. In lieu of (cut) flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Monmouth Museum via the Navesink Garden Club: c/o Bernadette Kelly, 10 Eastborne Dr. Little Silver, NJ 07739 or to the Littoral Society. A memorial celebration will be held at the Atrium, Red Bank, date TBA. Fare forward, voyagers.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now