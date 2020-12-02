Betty Marie Anglin
Spring Lake Heights - On Tuesday, November 24th 2020, Betty Marie Anglin rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings at her home in Spring Lake Heights surrounded by her loved ones.
Betty was born in Long Branch, but grew up in Neptune City. She eventually moved to Spring Lake Heights in the late 50s, where she spent the rest of her life. For many years Betty worked in Sales at Sterns Department Store in Eatontown.
Betty was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Nanny". One of her favorite past times was going to the beach, whether it was here in Spring Lake with her family or down in Singer Island, Florida with Walter.
"The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away."
Betty was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of St. Catharine's RC Church in Spring Lake
She is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Mary Casey; her beloved husband, William Anglin and her son, William "Mickey" Anglin.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Debra Beers and Patricia Magnusson and her husband, Dean; her longtime companion of over 40 years, Walter Wieczorek; her grandchildren, Lolan, Lauren, Devin and Chelsea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30a.m. at St. Catharine's RC Church, Spring Lake followed by the interment at St. Catharine's
Cemetery, Sea Girt.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.
