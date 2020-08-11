Betty Morgado



Port Monmouth - Betty Morgado, age 88, of West Keansburg died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her son's home in Belford. Mrs. Morgado was born in NY and lived most of her life in Port Monmouth.



She is predeceased by her husband Anibal "Ed" Morgado in 2008.



She is survived by her son and Daughter in Law Ed and Patty Morgado; her Granddaughter Nicole Ladjack and her husband DJ; her Great Grandson Daniel James; several Nieces and Nephews, and her Sister In Law Peggy Morgado.



The funeral will be held 11:30 am on Thursday, August 13 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Bayview Cemetery, Leonardo following the mass.



The John P Condon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.









