Betty R. Meyer
Toms River - Betty Meyer (Russell), age 86, passed away April 6, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was pre-deceased by her parents William and Katherine Russell, and her husband William (Bill).
Betty was a lifelong resident of Toms River, attending St. Joseph's Grade School and a 1950 graduate of Toms River High School. She was very proud of her Toms River and Irish heritage. Betty was also a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. She worked as a secretary for various title insurance companies, and retired from Community Medical Center Medical Records Department.
Surviving are her three children; Son Richard Meyer and his wife Kathy, of Beachwood, and her two daughters Pattie (Meyer) Napolitano and her husband Jeff, of Beachwood, and Carol (Meyer) McMahon and her husband James, of Beachwood. She is also survived by her brother William Russell Jr., her 9 grandchildren Richard Jr., Christopher, Kerri, Brian, Colleen, Lauren, Patrick, Scott, Kaila, and their spouses, along with 16 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday 3:00PM - 8:00PM and Wednesday 8:30AM to 9:30AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be held Wednesday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Toms River. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery located in Lakewood, NJ. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019