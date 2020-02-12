|
Betty Reber
Brick - Betty Reber, Age 82, of Brick, passed away peacefully at the Meridian Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center of Brick, on December 14, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by her family and her companion of many years.
Many years ago, Betty made a personal decision to donate her body to medical science. On the day of her passing, her body was turned over to the Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, who will retain the body for a two-year period, for medical scientific purposes. At the end of the two year period, her body will be cremated, and her ashes will be returned to her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rosella and Stewart Andrews, her brothers Elmer, David, Stewart and Mitchell, her first Husband, Raymond Brewer, and her second husband, Stanley Reber.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Herman and her husband Jeff, her son Raymond Brewer, and his companion Kim Measure, her daughter Robyn Brewer, her daughter, Dawn Reber, her son Kyle Reber and his wife, Susan, and her companion, Lou Di Lieto.
She is also survived by her sisters, Frances and Dorothy, her brothers Robert, Richard and Bruce, her grandchildren, Rebekkah, Adam, Raymond, Hunter, Sabrina, Casey, Brenden, and her Great Grandchildren, Laylah, Lance, Jackson and Atticus.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses and caregivers at the Meridian Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Brick, for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Betty during her illness.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020