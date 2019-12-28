|
Beverly A. Buchner (nee Brady)
Barnaget - Beverly A. Buchner (nee Brady) of Barnegat , 72, passed away at home on December 25, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady Of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect St., South Orange on Tuesday Dec 31st at 10:30 am. Interment Gate Of Heaven Cemetery, E. Hanover. Visitation will be held at Preston Funeral Home 153 South Orange Ave, South Orange, on Monday December 30th from 3:00 - 5:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated.
Beverly was born in Newark and raised in South Orange, and retired to South Jersey many years ago. Beverly was predeceased by her loving husband John R. Buchner and her sister Gina Sabatino. She is survived by her children John Brady, Lori Wallace and her husband Robert, Kelly Buchner, Deidrianne Agosto and her husband Miguel, grandchildren Cassandra, Nicholas, Dante, Victoria, Robert, Adrianna, Devin, Danilynn, and Shawn, great-grandson Julian and brother Andrew Brady, brother & sister-in-law's, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019