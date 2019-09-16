|
Beverly A. Fitzgerald
Middletown - Beverly A. Fitzgerald, 66, of Middletown, passed away on September 13, 2019 after a courageous 3 year battle with cancer. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ to her loving parents Robert and Marie (Terczak) Talian. Beverly loved to travel and cherished her time spent at Ship Ahoy Beach Club. Most of all, Beverly dedicated her love and time to her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her father Robert. Surviving is her husband Gregory J. Fitzgerald, her children Collett, Mark and his wife Kristen, and Eric and his husband Justin Gazi, her granddaughters Ella and Quinn, her mother Marie Talian, her siblings Karen Fitzgerald and her husband Gary, Marie Talian and her husband Sidiki Dembele, Susan Warncke and her husband Bob, Sharon Talian and Neil Talian and his wife Kim, her nieces and nephews Heather and her husband Dave, Erin, Matthew, Rachel, Sean and Jill and her great nieces and nephews Maggie, Patrick, Brendan and Cecilia.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday September 18, 2019, please call or check the funeral home website for more information. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Beverly's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141. Please visit Beverly's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 16, 2019