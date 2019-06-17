|
|
Beverly Ann Hausker
Tinton Falls - Beverly Ann Hausker (nee Nelson) passed away peacefully at age 90 Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.
She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 24, 1928 and graduated from Hamline University in 1949. She married Arthur J. Hausker in 1951, and they raised their children in the Midwest till 1974, when she and her family moved to Summit New * Jersey, and made it their home for 35 years. In addition to being a devoted mother, Beverly worked as a school teacher and an accountant. After retirement she had lived in Seabrook Village since 2009.
She was predeceased by Arthur after 63 years of marriage. She is survived by her children and their spouses - Eric and Nancy (Sanchez ), Karl Hausker and Kathleen McGinty, and Karen (Hausker) and Paul Sherbine; by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Her memory is cherished by us, her family and friends who loved her dearly, for her loving kindness and generosity, and her deeply held convictions regarding the need for world peace, international brotherhood (and sisterhood), and the advancement of civil rights,and women's rights. These precepts informed her thinking and moved her to activism for these causes in her church and community.
In lieu of flowers, her children suggest instead contribution to the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County, 1475 West Front Street, Lincroft NJ 07738
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 17, 2019