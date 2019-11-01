Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Anne Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Anne Snyder Obituary
Beverly Anne Snyder

Berkeley Township, NJ - Beverly Anne (nee Still) Snyder, age 54 of Berkeley Township, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Passaic, NJ and lived in Toms River. She had worked for H&R Block.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Keith Snyder, Sr. Her daughter, Amanda Kerber of PA and a step- son, Keith Snyder, Jr. of Barnegat. She also leaves a brother, William C. Still, Jr. of Berkeley Twp and 3 sisters, Ruth Cornell of Roanoke, VA, Joyce Crozier of Berkeley Twp. and Marilyn and her husband, Robert Eskow of Hackettstown, NJ.

Arrangements were entrusted to Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -