Beverly Anne Snyder
Berkeley Township, NJ - Beverly Anne (nee Still) Snyder, age 54 of Berkeley Township, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Passaic, NJ and lived in Toms River. She had worked for H&R Block.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Keith Snyder, Sr. Her daughter, Amanda Kerber of PA and a step- son, Keith Snyder, Jr. of Barnegat. She also leaves a brother, William C. Still, Jr. of Berkeley Twp and 3 sisters, Ruth Cornell of Roanoke, VA, Joyce Crozier of Berkeley Twp. and Marilyn and her husband, Robert Eskow of Hackettstown, NJ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019