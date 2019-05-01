|
Beverly Boldt
Howell Twp. - Beverly Boldt, 58 of Howell Township, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home. She was born at Fitkin Hospital, Neptune Township on May 21, 1960. She lived in Howell Township all her life. She was a graduate of Howell High School Class of 1978.She was employed at McGraw Hill, Hightstown for more than 30 years.
She was an avid volunteer for anything related to disadvantaged children, and oversaw the annual Christmas party for the local children. Her co-workers will remember the great company picnics she arranged.
Surviving are her parents, Edwin and Elsie Boldt; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott and Holly Boldt and Jim and Janet Boldt; her niece, Kaitlyn, and her nephews Justin, Thomas, and Michael.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at 5:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bev's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019