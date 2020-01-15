Services
Point Pleasant and Brick - Beverly J. Wright (nee Mikkelson), 90, of Point Pleasant and Brick, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Born in Lakewood to the late Michael and Leona Mikkelson, she lived in Point Pleasant and Brick for all of her life.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George E. Wright.

Surviving are her son, Mark Wright and his wife, Margie of Brownfield, ME. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Megan Clark and her husband, Ryan and Matthew Wright; and two great-grandchildren, Declan and Riley.

Interment at Emleys Hill Cemetery, Cream Ridge, will be held privately. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, PO Box 624, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742 www.station75.org.

For condolences to the family, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
