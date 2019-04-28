|
|
Beverly Louise Hoffman-Luker
Middletown - Beverly Louise Hoffman-Luker, age 90, of Middletown NJ, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beverly was born in Newark to the late Frederick and Frieda Hoffman. She and her sister Gloria Hoffman-Doughty grew up in Rahway.
Beverly became Mrs. James C. Luker (Belford NJ) in 1949. James served in the Marine Corps during World War II. After marrying, the couple moved to Middletown, just minutes from the Atlantic seashore where they raised their three daughters.
James was owner/operator of Middletown Septic Company. Beverly served as the bookkeeper for the family business. Her active pastimes that she loved sharing with her friends included bridge club, bowling league and theatre. Beverly loved to travel. Years by the Jersey Shore gave her a love for "beach life" and she had a special fondness for Sanibel Island, FL. During visits there, she would add to her amazing collection of seashells and coastal-themed artwork.
Beverly is survived by her sister, Gloria Hoffman-Doughty, her three daughters - Cristine (Malakoff TX), Francine (Asheville NC), Lorrine (Tinton Falls NJ), two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Arabella of Athens TX where Beverly received wonderful care during her final days. The immediate family will gather to celebrate Beverly's life at a future date. Friends are encouraged to visit the website to offer a donation in Beverly's honor. A personal tribute can be made online at eubankcedarcreek.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019