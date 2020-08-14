Beverly Sadler Lindsay



Beverly Sadler Lindsay passed away on August 10, 2020. She was 79 and was born in Weogufka, AL. Beverly moved to Red Bank, NJ with her parents and sister in 1956. She married Gordon C. Lindsay in 1963 and they were together for 63 Amazing Years.



She was a graduate of Red Bank High School and earned her BA degree in English and Math from Dickinson College, PA. She earned a MA in Education from Kean University. Beverly was a passionate lifetime educator, she taught Math, English, and Basic Skills at Middletown High School North for over 30 years. She was highly active in the Middletown Township PTA holding executive office positions and organizing the first Drug Task Force.



Beverly was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Red Bank and was an Advisor of their Youth Fellowship program for 8 years where she was known as "Mom Lindsay". She also was member of the Scholastic Assistance Committee. One of Beverly's favorite quotes was "Nothing you do for children is ever wasted". In retirement, Beverly was a dedicated volunteer for over 10 years at Lunch Break in Red Bank.



Beverly and Gordon were lifelong residents of Middletown where they raised their two sons. She was known as Nana to her 3 grandchildren, who she adored. She had a love for sailing, skiing, gardening, playing bridge with her friends, dancing, and spending time with family.



Beverly was predeceased by her parents Robert and Annie Maude (Rayfield) Sadler. She is survived by her sister Brenda Golden of Ithaca, NY, her husband, Gordon Lindsay, and her children Robert Lindsay and his wife, Gloria, of Middletown, NJ, and Shawn Lindsay and his wife, Beth, of Oviedo, FL. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Spencer, Sadler, and Gavin Lindsay, nephews Josh and Ian Golden, and cousins Stewart and Mark Rayfield.



There will be a memorial service held at The United Methodist Church of Red Bank at a time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers Beverly has asked for donations to be made to The UMC Scholarship Fund to help further the education of children. Donations in her name can be mailed directly to The United Methodist Church of Red Bank, 247 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ 07701. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.









