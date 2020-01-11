|
|
Biagio Michael D'Alessandro
Whiting - Biagio Michael D'Alessandro, 96, of Whiting, passed away Thursday, January, 9, 2020 at the Pines at Whiting. Biagio was born in Bronx, NY on Feb. 9, 1923. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Biagio married Carmella Abate of Rahway, NJ. Biagio (Gino) was employed by Exxon for 39 years as a machinist. He lived in Colonia, NJ before retiring to Barnegat, NJ and West Palm Beach, FL. Carmella and Biagio then moved to the Pines of Whiting in 2004. He enjoyed fishing and boating on Barnegat Bay. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.
Biagio was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Carmela (Abate) D'Alessandro in 2005 and his beloved daughter, Joan Vilar. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Elaine D'Alessandro of Forked River; one son-in-law, Antonio Vilar of Portugal; four grandchildren and their spouses; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan 15th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 16th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, Jan. 16th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey, alznj.org, would be greatly appreciated by the family. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020