Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Biagio D'Alessandro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Biagio Michael D'Alessandro


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Biagio Michael D'Alessandro Obituary
Biagio Michael D'Alessandro

Whiting - Biagio Michael D'Alessandro, 96, of Whiting, passed away Thursday, January, 9, 2020 at the Pines at Whiting. Biagio was born in Bronx, NY on Feb. 9, 1923. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Biagio married Carmella Abate of Rahway, NJ. Biagio (Gino) was employed by Exxon for 39 years as a machinist. He lived in Colonia, NJ before retiring to Barnegat, NJ and West Palm Beach, FL. Carmella and Biagio then moved to the Pines of Whiting in 2004. He enjoyed fishing and boating on Barnegat Bay. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.

Biagio was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Carmela (Abate) D'Alessandro in 2005 and his beloved daughter, Joan Vilar. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Elaine D'Alessandro of Forked River; one son-in-law, Antonio Vilar of Portugal; four grandchildren and their spouses; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan 15th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 16th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, Jan. 16th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey, alznj.org, would be greatly appreciated by the family. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Biagio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -