Bienvenido Gonzalez
South Toms River - Bienvenido Gonzalez, known to many as "Cano" and "Benny", 76, of South Toms River, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice of Virtua Hospital in Mt. Holly. Born in Puerto Rico, Bienvenido resided in Florida before moving to Lakewood and then settled in South Toms River. He worked for Sambol Construction in Toms River for over 40 years as a pipe setter. Bienvenido enjoyed walks with his dog, working in his garden and listening to his Latin music. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Bienvenido was very generous with his family and friends. He was always very kind and thoughtful and will be dearly missed.
He was predeceased by his parents Isabel and Esmeralda Gonzalez and his brothers Jose and Miguel. Surviving are his beloved wife Doris (Flores) Gonzalez; sons Adam Gonzalez and Jose Santos and his wife Tammy; two sisters Maria Gonzalez and Esmeralda Gonzalez; his cherished grandchildren Stephen Kern and Dustin Kern and his wife Crystal, Brandon, Devon and Ashton Santos and Noah, Audrey and Sydnie Gonzalez; his great granddaughter Athena Kern and his niece and nephews Keila, Jose and Eric.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary at the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2019