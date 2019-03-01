Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Bethel A.M.E. Church
3 Waterworks Road
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bigerton Lewis Jr. Obituary
Bigerton Lewis, Jr.

Freehold - Bigerton Yemmons "Buddy" Lewis, Jr., 93, a life-long resident of Freehold passed away at home on February 25, 2019.

He attended Court Street School and graduated from Freehold High School. Mr. Lewis served in the Army, Company A, 1317th General Service Engineer Regiment during World War II and was recently honored at Veterans Park with the dedication of the Lewis Brothers Pavilion. He was also the last living veteran featured in the 2003 book, "Marching Home", written by Kevin Coyne about six Freehold men, and their lives before, during, and after World War II.

He had a 37 year career with the County of Monmouth where he retired as a Building Maintenance Supervisor. He was a lifelong member of the Bethel A.M.E. Church, Freehold where he served as church clerk, steward, trustee, member of the Men's Choir, vice-chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Sunday school member and Trustee Emeritus. He was an honorary member of the church's Missionary Society. His love of football was exhibited when he coached in the Freehold Pop Warner Football League.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruth E. Lewis in 1995; his parents, Bigerton and Sadie Lewis and eleven siblings. Surviving are a son, Steven B. Lewis; three daughters, Marion A. Sparks (Willie), Patricia L. Mackey (David), and Tracey Reason (Leo); four grandchildren, Kelly L.Guerra (Jesus), David Mackey, Jr. (Ailsa), Leossie Reason, and Rachel Thorpe; and five great grandchildren, Neesa Mackey-Guerra, Heaven Guerra, Jalessa Mackey, Ava Mackey and Laila Mackey.

The viewing will be held at the Bethel A.M.E. Church, 3 Waterworks Road, Freehold on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. The interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Bethel A.M.E. Church (Legacy Endowment). Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019
