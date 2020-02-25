Services
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ramsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Ramsey Obituary
Billy Ramsey

Red Bank - Billy Ramsey 88, of Red Bank passed away February 22, 2020 in Red Bank, NJ.

He was born in Nacogdoches, Texas in 1931. Billy honorable served his country for over 20 years in the US Army receiving the Bronze Star. After the military Billy worked for the US Post Office for many years.

Visiting will be Friday February 28, 2020 8-10am at the Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel Avenue Hazlet, NJ 07734, followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00am at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -