Billy Ramsey
Red Bank - Billy Ramsey 88, of Red Bank passed away February 22, 2020 in Red Bank, NJ.
He was born in Nacogdoches, Texas in 1931. Billy honorable served his country for over 20 years in the US Army receiving the Bronze Star. After the military Billy worked for the US Post Office for many years.
Visiting will be Friday February 28, 2020 8-10am at the Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel Avenue Hazlet, NJ 07734, followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00am at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020