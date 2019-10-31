|
Bishop Billy Ray Hocutt
Zebulon, NC - Bishop Billy Ray Hocutt, 83, Bishop of Little Mt. Olive Healing Temple, Asbury Park, NJ departed this life on October 24, 2019 after a very lengthy illness. Bishop was a pillar in the community and helped many by introducing them to Jesus Christ.
Bishop will be laid to rest on November 2, 2019 at 11 am in Zebulon, NC.
Services will be held under the direction of Richard Harris Funeral Home, 122 W. Barbee St., Zebulon, NC 27597, 1-919-269-7613.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019