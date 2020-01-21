|
|
Blanche Crisafulli
Forked River - Blanche Crisafulli passed away on January 17, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1936 in Taylor, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Newark, New Jersey and later resided in Lake Hiawatha, Parsippany and Forked River, New Jersey. She worked at the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company in Newark for 35 years and was recognized as one of the first female Traffic Managers. She retired in 1987.
She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the New Jersey Bell Telephone Pioneers, the Forked River Tuna Club, and belonged to Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Forked River.
After the death of her companion, Wallace Taylor, Blanche started a "Breakfast Club" for all those whose mates had passed and that club still exists today. She brought warmth, fun and laughter to everyone she touched and in everything she did, especially through the love for her family and friends. Her remarkable spirit will always live on.
Survivors are her brother Joseph Geklinsky, Jr. of Nazareth, Pennsylvania; her sisters Dolores Jaskot of Forked River, New Jersey, Helen Yates and her husband Jimmy of Sarasota, Florida and her sister-in-law Filomena Jeklinski of Forked River, New Jersey. Blanche also leaves many nieces and nephews and their children with whom she had such fond memories. Blanche was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Edward Jeklinski and Anthony Geklinsky and her sister Genevieve Tenore.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755 where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020