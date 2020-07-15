1/1
Bob Reynolds
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Bob Reynolds

Toms River - Bob Reynolds, 94, of Toms River, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born March 16, 1926 to Angelica & William Reynolds and predeceased by his brother Bill Reynolds, Bob was raised in Brooklyn, NY. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp in WWII. Upon returning home from the South Pacific, Bob was blessed with six children; four with his first wife Anna May Reynolds and two with his 2nd wife of 40 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Reynolds.

Bob was a small business owner in Toms River. He started in business with his brother purchasing Reynolds Tavern on Main Street in 1959 and later purchased and purveyed the Lamp Post Inn Restaurant with his wife Liz in Pine Beach, NJ. Bob also served on the Board of the Garden State Bank before retiring with Liz to Naples, FL in 1987.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, brother, daughter Christine (Rich) Griffiths, son-in-law Dan Rinaldi and late wife Elizabeth and survived by his daughters Kathleen Rinaldi, Elaine (Doug) McCullough and Lorraine (Jerry) Hair and his sons Douglas (Debbie) Newell and Bob (Jenni) Reynolds Jr. Bob leaves behind 18 beautiful grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be privately held at Anderson Campbell Funeral Home and St. Joseph's Cemetery on Friday, July 17 where many of Bob's family members will celebrate his life, love and memory. Never met a stranger, always made people smile and lived life with passion. Rest in peace dad, grandpa & great grandpa.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
