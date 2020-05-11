Boguslaw "Bill" Matlosz
Toms River - Boguslaw J. Matlosz, 71, of Toms River, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Born in Godowa, Poland, he came to Elizabeth, NJ in 1962 and moved here permanently in 1973. He co-owned and operated the Peterson Plumbing and Heating Co. with his father-in-law Don Peterson for many years. After Don retired he owned and operated Bill Matlosz Home Improvement until he retired in 2010. He attended the St. Adalbert School, Cleveland Jr. High and Thomas Jefferson High School all in Elizabeth. He received an Engineering Certificate from the RCA Institute in New York City. Bill was an avid soccer watcher, player and coach. He was Head Coach with Toms River Youth Soccer Club and a coach with Toms River Soccer Association. Bill was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary stationed out of Point Pleasant, NJ in the 1970's. He loved fishing and hunting. He is predeceased by his parents Piotr and Josefa Matlosz. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Donna, his two daughters, Tonya and her husband Glenn Robinson, and Melanie Matlosz. He also leaves his brother Stanley and his wife Krystyna, his sister-in-law's Elaine Kess and her companion Al Morrell, Carol and her husband Vincent Grande; his loving granddaughter Sophia Robinson, ten nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date to celebrate Bill's life. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ are in charge of arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 17, 2020.