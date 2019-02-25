|
Bonnie J Hulanick
Middletown - Bonnie J Hulanick, 65, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2019. She was born in Cape May, NJ and lived in Highlands for 23 years before moving to Shadow Lake Village this past summer. Bonnie worked as a dental office administrator before her retirement. She loved flower arranging, gardening, crafts and cooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 23 years, Michael Hulanick, two sons, Brian (Lisa) Fioretti, Dan Fioretti and his fiance, Michelle Decker; step-son, Michael (Kristen) Hulanick; brother, Nelson (Judy) Warren; sister, Doreen (Rob) Ferrante; 2 grandchildren, Abby and Catelyn, and her niece and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Bonnie's name to Vitas Health Care at https://tinyurl.com/BonnieDonations
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 25, 2019