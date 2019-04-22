|
Bonnie Large
Red Bank - Bonnie Valerie Large, nee Carlsen, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by Family, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, while in hospice care, after a long, brave battle with cancer. Bonnie was born in Neptune, NJ. She grew up in Ocean Township and Allenhurst, NJ, and spent some time in Houston, Texas, before eventually settling in Red Bank in 1987 with her husband, Dave.
Bonnie was known to all whose lives she touched, as a loving, caring, polite, and considerate, person. She attended Ocean Township High School, and then began a long stint in the Food & Beverage industry. She worked in many area clubs and hotels, and was known for her warm and friendly smile as a bartender .She also spent time in the retail industry, and always rose to management level positions in both endeavors, due to her honesty, likeability, customer care, and extraordinary work ethic.
However, Bonnie's favorite career was that of being a homemaker, Wife, and Mother, to her Son, David, and Husband, Dave, which she did with remarkable skill. No household project was too big, or, challenging, for her to tackle. She was David's biggest fan, and supporter, in all that he did.
Bonnie's true passion was music. That included playing music, listening to it, and attending concerts. Her appreciation of music included all genres, from Progressive Rock to Classical. She was an accomplished guitarist, and could also play keyboards. Bonnie was also a singer/songwriter, with a truly beautiful voice. She could compose songs easily, and set them to music.
Bonnie was a huge fan of the Progressive Rock group, "YES". In 2013, she attended a week-long guitar camp with Steve Howe, the lead guitarist of that group. The 28 attendees of the camp formed a Facebook group called "Guitars Under the Full Moon". They remain a "family" today. Bonnie loved live music, and would always jump at the chance to attend a concert. The Count Basie Theater was one of her favorite venues.
As a youth, Bonnie spent a great deal of time in Asbury Park. These many years later, she is now part of another Facebook group called "Nick's 5th Avenue Arcade Group". This special group of friends spent many a day and night as teenagers "hanging" at the boardwalk.
Another of Bonnie's loves was traveling. One of her favorite locales was Surfrider Beach Club in Sea Bright, NJ. She enjoyed many warm Summer days and nights there for about 15 years with her North Beach Cabana "Family".
Bonnie will always be remembered for her unshakeable Faith, passion for music in all forms, her love for Life and Family, and her incredible kindness and caring manner. She always placed other's needs and comfort before her own.
She is predeceased by her parents, Alfred (Lee), and Shirley M. Carlsen. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dave, her Son, David, Brother, Ronnie, and Sister-in-law, Andrea Carlsen (Port St.Lucie, Fl), Brother and Sister-in-law, Jerry and Diane Wolfe, Shrewsbury, a niece, numerous cousins, and many, many, dear friends.
Visitation will be at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. James RC Church, Red Bank. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie's memory to St. James RC Church.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 22, 2019