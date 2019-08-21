Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Bonnie Lynn Heard


1971 - 2019
Bonnie Lynn Heard Obituary
Bonnie Lynn Heard

Laurel, MD - Bonnie Lynn Heard, 48, of Laurel, MD passed away August 19, 2019. She was born in 1971 to Gerald Heard and Linda Svetz Heard in Bay Shore, NY.

Bonnie was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and associated municipal engineering associations, recipient of many professional awards and honors. Following her graduation from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a Mechanical Engineering degree, Bonnie spent her entire 26 year career at T&M Associates in Middletown, NJ, most recently supporting townships of Hazlet, Holmdel, Monmouth Beach, Rumson, and West Long Branch.

Bonnie enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, highlighted by Paris (favorite meal ever!), Greenland, New Zealand and especially her "happy place" with sand between her toes on Long Beach Island, NJ. Holidays were punctuated by two day cooking fests for Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas cookies. Aunt Bonnie delighted in spoiling her nieces and nephews and loved to cheer them on throughout the Mid-Atlantic region for dance competitions, basketball, football, and soccer games.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Paul J. Hickey, son of Paul C. and Ellen Hickey; parents Gerald and Linda Svetz Heard; sister Karin Surkosky (Shawn); sister Christine Bonacci (Ronald); sister Erin Kaiser; brother-in-law William Hickey; and seven loving nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her uncle, Gary Svetz, aunt, Linda B. Heard, grandparents Emil and Sally Svetz, and Margaret and Charles Heard.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, and Friday, August 23, 2019, from 5 PM - 8 PM with a service on Friday at 7 PM at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home at 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ 07748.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bonnie Heard may be directed to support breast cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Donations may be directed to Dr. Antonio Wolff (Oncology), Dr. Kristin Redmond (Radiation Oncology), or Dr. Melissa Camp (Surgery). Make a gift online at www.hopkinscancer.org and click on Make a Gift. Mail checks payable to Johns Hopkins University with a memo indicating the gift is in memory of Bonnie Heard and specify the research of Dr. Wolff, Dr. Redmond, or Dr. Camp to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 E. Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland 21202.

Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com (Maryland) and www.pflegerfuneralhome.com (New Jersey).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019
