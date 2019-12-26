|
Bonny Joyce Beecher
Whiting - Bonny Joyce Beecher, 75, of Whiting, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, at Whiting Health Care surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dotham, Alabama, and lived in Barnegat before moving to Whiting twenty years ago. Bonny worked for TD Bank in Manahawkin for 15 years. She was a life member and past county president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 232 Barnegat. She was a Founding Member of the Morning Star Presbyterian Church in Bayville.
Bonny was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years Edward K. Beecher in February 2019. She is survived by her son Dale Wilson and wife Lori of Toms River, her daughter Debbie Risch and husband Bill of East Windsor, and her grandchildren, Kevin, Erica, Zachary, Philip, and Soren. She is also survived by her brother Edward Linke and wife Diane of Milford, CT, and nieces and nephews: Darlene Collette, Jay Linke, Brian Linke, and Kristen Linke. Bonny was a wonderful loving woman and will be dearly missed by her family.
Visitation will be Friday, December 27, from 5 to 8 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 28, at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery in Tennent, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 232, Barnegat, NJ 08005. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019