Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Justin's Church
975 Fisher Blvd
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Braden De Martin Obituary
Toms River - Braden De Martin, 22, of Toms River, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in an automobile accident. Braden was born and raised in Toms River. He graduated from High School East where he was active in track, and was a member of the high school golf club as well as many other clubs. Braden was a member of Boy Scout Troop 165 where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He also worked as a lifeguard for Toms River Fitness and Toms River Country Club. Braden graduated from Rowan University with a BS in Bioinformatics. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth "Betty" Kotlaba.

Surviving are his parents, Joyce and Evan De Martin; brother, Jonathan Chiodo; Paternal grandmother, Mary De Martin, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 4pm to 8pm at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 15 at 9:30am at St. Justin's Church, 975 Fisher Blvd., Toms River. In lieu of flowers family is requesting donations to the "Boy Scouts of America", Irving Texas, and the Brick Animal Shelter, and/or Toms River High School East/ASR Program.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
