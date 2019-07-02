|
Bradley Schur
Brielle - BRADLEY SCHUR, 31, of Brielle, NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. He was born in Long Branch, NJ, and resided in Jackson Twp., NJ, prior to settling in Brielle.
Bradley graduated from Jackson Memorial High School in 2006. He attended Quinnipiac University, and had been pursuing a career in Graphic Design.
He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Weiss and step-father, Allen Weiss of Jackson Twp., NJ; his father, Stephen Schur and his partner, Gail of Brielle, NJ; his brother, Jeffrey Weiss of Jackson Twp., NJ; and by his grandfather, John Makinen of Hobe Sound, FL.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019