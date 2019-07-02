Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Schur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley Schur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley Schur Obituary
Bradley Schur

Brielle - BRADLEY SCHUR, 31, of Brielle, NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. He was born in Long Branch, NJ, and resided in Jackson Twp., NJ, prior to settling in Brielle.

Bradley graduated from Jackson Memorial High School in 2006. He attended Quinnipiac University, and had been pursuing a career in Graphic Design.

He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Weiss and step-father, Allen Weiss of Jackson Twp., NJ; his father, Stephen Schur and his partner, Gail of Brielle, NJ; his brother, Jeffrey Weiss of Jackson Twp., NJ; and by his grandfather, John Makinen of Hobe Sound, FL.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now