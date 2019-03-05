Services
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
New Beginnings Church
1 Morning Star Way
Bayville, NJ
View Map
Little Egg Harbor - N.J., passed away suddenly on Friday, March 1, 2019. Brandon was born in Toms River, N.J., on June 9, 1991 and was a lifelong resident of Little Egg Harbor. He graduated from Pinelands Regional High School in 2009 and Rider University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in History. Brandon was an outstanding wrestler in high school and continued to wrestle at both West Virginia and Rider Universities. A natural athlete, he also played soccer, baseball and Pop Warner football growing up. Brandon was an avid sports fan as well as volunteered his time assisting youth wrestling. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Brandon is survived by his loving parents Lynn and James Lintner of Little Egg Harbor Township, brothers Donald Lintner and his wife Christie of Manahawkin and Kevin Lintner of Phillipsburg. He was also the doting uncle to nephew Auggie and niece Mackenzie. Brandon was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Marion Ramsay of Little Egg Harbor and paternal grandparents Donald and Mary Lintner of Brielle. He was also adored by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday, March 7th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a service at 8:00 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Also a memorial service on Friday, March 8th at 10:00 AM at New Beginnings Church, 1 Morning Star Way, Bayville, N.J. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, at www.afsp.org. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019
